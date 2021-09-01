AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s 100th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk appears live.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

-“FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans.

-Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford.

-Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho in the ring.

-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with MJF.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET. I will be out tonight, so my Dot Net Members’ audio review will be pushed back to Thursday morning this week.

We are looking for reports from the AEW events in Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com