What's happening...

WWE King and Queen of the Ring lineup: The latest card for the Memorial Day weekend PLE from Saudi Arabia

May 10, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the King and Queen of the Ring event that will be held on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. U.S. Champion Logan Paul in a champion vs. champion match

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship

-King of the Ring tournament final

-Queen of the Ring tournament final

Powell’s POV: It’s another loaded holiday weekend with this event being held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view taking place the next night. My live review will start with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 11CT/NoonET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.