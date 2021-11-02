What's happening...

WWE star The Miz eliminated from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”

November 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was eliminated from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Miz and JoJo Siwa were the two lowest ranked contestants, and the judges voted unanimously to save Siwa.

Powell’s POV: Miz lasted seven weeks on the show and there are still eight contestants remaining at the time of his departure. One can only assume that WWE will want him back on television soon to capitalize on any buzz he’s developed from appearing on the popular ABC series.

