WWE Raw results (7/10): Powell’s live review of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, Logan Paul and Ricochet

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,572)

Live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

Aired July 10, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Kevin Patrick welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves… Finn Balor made his entrance in non-wrestling attire while he was introduced by ring announcer Samatha Irvin. Patrick set up a video package that recapped the recent issues involving Balor and Damian Priest.

Balor paced in the ring before saying that the way things went down at Money in the Bank don’t sit well with him. Balor said the issues he has with Seth Rollins have not been put to rest due to Damian Priest. Balor was interrupted by his own faction’s entrance theme.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio walked out. Ripley said she knew that Balor had unfinished business that he wanted to discuss, but they could talk about it backstage. Balor said his issues are not with Ripley and Dom. Balor claimed that Priest cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at MITB.

Ripley entered the ring and pushed the mic down and spoke to Balor, who eventually dropped the mic and left the ring. Balor stopped and glared at Dom at ringside before heading to the back. Dom joined Ripley inside the ring. Ripley said what happened was their business and said they still run Raw.

Ripley said she’d love to have someone come out and dispute that. She brought up Dom finishing his business with Rollins later in the show. Dom tried to speak and was booed loudly by the crowd.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music interrupted Dom, who immediately barked that he would not be disrespected. Rollins walked out with a plate of buffalo wings. Rollins told Dom to shut his mouth. He said they were there to party, eat Buffalo wings, and to watch the Judgment Day implode. Dom said he would beat Rollins, who then laughed. Rollins told Ripley that he would be the only one whipping Dom-Dom’s ass tonight…

Patrick and Graves checked in from their ringside desk and listed upcoming matches and segments, and also hyped a recap of the Trial of Roman Reigns from Smackdown…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance carrying the stupid sword. Matt Riddle’s entrance followed heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A pretty basic opening this week that reestablished the friction within Judgment Day while setting the table for the rest of the show.

Backstage, Priest told Ripley and Dom went exactly the way he expected things to go. Ripley said it didn’t go the way she planned things, but she said that Priest and Balor better grow up and squash the issues between them. Priest said he would speak to Balor again for her…

“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci made their entrance…

1. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci (w/Gunther). Kaiser backed Riddle into a corner of the ring and then punched him. Riddle fired up and performed a pair of gut-wrench suplex. McIntyre tagged into the match. Kaiser raced to his corner and tagged out. McIntyre got the better of Vinci. Riddle tagged back in and was isolated by the heels. [C]

McIntyre eventually took a hot tag and worked over both opponents. He stopped and motioned for Gunther to watch him and then he performed a wicked powerbomb on Vinci. McIntyre set up for his finisher, but Kaiser grabbed him. McIntyre pulled Kaiser over the ropes.

Gunther tripped McIntyre and pulled him to ringside. Riddle ran and jumped off the ring steps and blasted Gunther with a knee to the face. McIntyre returned to the ring and put Vinci down with a Claymore Kick. Riddle also returned to the ring and put Kaiser in an ankle lock. McIntyre covered Vinci and got the three count…

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in roughly 11:00.

After the match, the Imperium trio stood near the stage. Gunther verbally scolded Vinci and then headed to the back. Kaiser looked at Vinci and eventually followed Gunther to the back…

Powell’s POV: A good tag team match that had the live crowd invested. I’m not sure if the post match angle means Gunther is going back to being a taskmaster like he was when he used to chop the hell out of Kaiser or if they have something different in mind for Vinci. I hope it’s the former because I remain really high on Kaiser and Vinci as a team despite how frequently they’ve been booked to lose.

Backstage, Balor spoke to Priest while Ripley and Dom stood by. Balor claimed everyone knew he would be champion if it wasn’t for Priest. Ripley told them to stop acting like children and speak one at a time. Priest said he wanted Balor to win at MITB and never would have cashed in on him.

Priest said they could go back to the way things were. Balor said they could have a fresh start if he gets Rollins first. Priest agreed. Priest said he knows Balor will beat Rollins and will become champion. “Either way, it’s covered,” Priest said while holding up the MITB briefcase. Balor looked annoyed by Priest’s comments after Priest walked away…

Patrick hyped the Smackdown recap video on The Bloodline… [C] Patrick hyped WWE Fastlane for Saturday, October 7 in Indianapolis and said tickets go on sale this Friday… The Bloodline recap video aired…

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were interviewed by Jackie Redmond on the backstage interview set. She asked about future challengers. Zayn listed a variety of teams and spoke about facing whoever steps up.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio showed up on the set, which annoyed Owens. Ripley said Judgment Day will take all the titles. She said it starts tonight when Dom smashed Rollins’ head in. She said Dom worked on his cardio in prison and never gets tired.

After Ripley and Dom made their exit, Zayn asked what Ripley meant by that. Owens assumed Dom ran around the yard in prison. Owens wondered what Zayn thought she meant. Zayn whispered into the ear of Zayn, who looked like he considered it a plausible explanation…

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made their entrance… [C] Jinder Mahal and “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga were featured in a video package…

Powell’s POV: I would have pissed myself had that Indus Sher video package concluded with a “Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw” graphic…

Seth Rollins made his entrance. Ripley distracted Rollins once he was on the steps. Dom attacked Rollins, who then chased him into the crowd. Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked Rollins in the crowd and then took him to ringside.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ran out and fought with the Judgment Day trio. Rollins returned to the ring with a chair and got a shot in on Dom after Priest and Balor had already fled to ringside…

Powell’s POV: Call me crazy, but I think we just might get a six-man tag match tonight.

The broadcast team recapped the dangerous spot involving Logan Paul and Ricochet from Money in the Bank…

Logan Paul was shown walking backstage while Graves hyped his segment Ricochet for after the break. In the background, Gunther was chewing out Giovanni Vinci while Ludwig Kaiser stood by… [C]