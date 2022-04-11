NXT 2.0 TV preview: New NXT Tag Team Champions to be crowned on Tuesday

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship.

-New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned.

-Mandy Rose vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Von Wagner vs. Kushida.

-Xyon Quinn vs. Draco Anthony.

Powell’s POV: MSK “relinquished” the tag titles when Nash Carter was released from his contract, so their advertised match against Grayson Waller and Sanga has been pulled. NXT announced that new champions will be crowned during this episode, but they have not announced the details as of this update. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.