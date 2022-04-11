AEW Dynamite preview: ROH TV Title match set for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia.

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

-MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Dean.

Powell's POV: AEW announced the Suzuki vs. Joe match on Rampage. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will be live from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET and will also feature the taping for Saturday's AEW Battle of the Belts show.