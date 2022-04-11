What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: The card for Thursday’s Peacock show

April 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.

-NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Isla Dawn meet for a conversation.

-Teoman vs. A-Kid.

-Eliza Alexander debuts.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.

