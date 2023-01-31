NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Fit Finlay, Ray Odyssey, Giant Baba

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with the go-home show for Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. The show includes a “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. F finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE producer David “Fit” Finlay is 65.

-Ray Odyssey (Ray Samalonis) is 55.

-Shohei “Giant” Baba died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.