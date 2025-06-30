NXT TV preview: No. 1 contenders match set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash premium live event

-Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee

-Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

-Ethan Page and Ricky Saints must meet in NXT General Manager Ava’s office

Powell's POV: The NXT Great American Bash PLE will be held on Saturday, July 12. Tuesday's NXT television show was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.