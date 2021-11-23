NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Juventud Guerrera, Aliyah, Art Barr

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.
-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.
-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.
-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of B with 27 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote, and D was third with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Juventud Guerrera is 47.
-Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) is 27.
-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.
