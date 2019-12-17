WWE Raw viewership for the night after TLC

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.054 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.150 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.204 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.099 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.858 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, eighth, and eleventh in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings. Monday Night Football won the night for the Drew Brees show with 11.057 million viewers.



