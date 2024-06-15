WWE Clash at the Castle lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event

What's happening...

June 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the Clash at the Castle premium live event that will be held today in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hyrdo.

-Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship (Judgment Day members are banned from ringside)

-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the WWE Championship

-Bayley vs. Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

-Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Clash at the Castle as the show streams Saturday on Peacock starting with either a match or something notable on the two-hour (why?) pre-show or when the main card starts at 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same day audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

