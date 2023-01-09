What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the show headlined by The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

January 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.257 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.629 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was expected to take a hit from the previous week, which was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Smackdown finished tied for second in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.64 rating. The January 7, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.271 viewers and a 0.58 rating.

