AEW Rampage rating for the show that included Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 551,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 470,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 30th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The January 7, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.