AEW Battle of the Belts V rating and viewership, plus combined numbers with Rampage

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV delivered 409,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 317,000 viewership count from AEW Battle of the Belts IV on October 7. The quarterly special finished 58th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to BOTB IV’s 0.10 rating.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s live show followed the one-hour AEW Rampage. The two shows combined produced an average of 480,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating, up from the Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV block that delivered an average of 361,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating over two hours.