AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Rush vs. Komander

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. GPA

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.