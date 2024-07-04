AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

What's happening...

July 4, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Rush vs. Komander

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. GPA

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

