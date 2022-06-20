AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Rebel vs. Anna Jay
-Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall
-Max The Impaler and Heidi Howitzer vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
-Miranda Gordy vs. Ruby Soho
-Swerve Scott and Keith Lee vs. Davey Vega and Mat Fichett
-Tony Nese vs. Warhorse
-Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn vs. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
