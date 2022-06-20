AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Rebel vs. Anna Jay

-Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall

-Max The Impaler and Heidi Howitzer vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Miranda Gordy vs. Ruby Soho

-Swerve Scott and Keith Lee vs. Davey Vega and Mat Fichett

-Tony Nese vs. Warhorse

-Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn vs. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.