NJPW four-man tournament results, winner qualifies for the AEW All Atlantic Title match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first round of the four-man tournament to determine the company’s entrant in the four-way match that will crown the first AEW All Atlantic Champion. Clark Connors defeated Tomoaki Honma, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Monday’s NJPW event in Tokyo, Japan. Connors will face Ishii in the tournament finals on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Powell’s POV: Pac and Miro have already qualified for the four-way match that will be held at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Penta Oscuro will face Malakai Black in the final qualifier on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesday, and join me for my live review of Forbidden Door on Sunday night.