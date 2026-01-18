Trey Miguel shares an update after not appearing with The Rascalz on AEW Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Three of the four Rascalz debuted during a backstage segment that aired on Saturday’s AEW Collision. Trey Miguel, who did not appear on Collision, provided an update via social media. “Taking a break from wrestling, wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Please respect my space and don’t tag me in any posts or comments. Go support the Rascalz still.”

Powell’s POV: Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed all premiered during a backstage segment on Collision. I hoped that Miguel just passed out in the smoke-filled Rascalz dressing room. Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before Miguel joins his longtime buddies in AEW.

