WWE Raw in Belfast, Powell’s Q&A audio show, R-Truth, Tyler Breeze, Wardlow, Batista, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Wendy Choo, Dexter Lumis, Alex Hammerstone, Kevin Fertig, Chase Stevens, Sage Beckett, Pat Patterson, Peggy Lee Leather, Toots Mondt, Perro Aguayo, The Sheik, Pez Whatley, Jay Briscoe, Andy Kaufman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live today from Belfast, Northern Ireland, at The SSE Arena. The show is headlined by CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams live today on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). The show may be pushed back to Wednesday due to Raw streaming this afternoon (and a recording conflict on Tuesday).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Belfast, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Orlando, Thursday’s TNA Impact in Albuquerque, Friday’s WWE Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington, and the WWE European tour live events. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-R-Truth (Ron Killings) is 54 today.

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) is 38 today.

-Wardlow (Michael Wardlow) is 38 today.

-The late Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) was born on January 19, 1941. The creator of the Royal Rumble match concept died on December 2, 2020, at age 79 due to liver failure caused by a blood clot.

-The late Peggy Lee Leather (Peggy Lee) died at age 64 on January 19, 1959.

-Ted DiBiase turned 72 on Sunday.

-Dave “Batista” Bautista turned 57 on Sunday.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Mark Pugh) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Wendy Choo (Karen Yu) turned 33 on Sunday.

-James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1894. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946, and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003, at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005, at age 54.

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, turned 49 on Saturday.

-Chase Stevens turned 47 on Saturday.

-Dexter Lumis (Sam Shaw) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Alex Hammerstone (Alex Rohde) turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident at age 38 on January 17, 2023.

-The late Andy Kaufman was born on January 17, 1949. He died of lung cancer at age 35 on May 16, 1984. Or did he?