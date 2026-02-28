WWE Elimination Chamber lineup (live coverage tonight): Two title matches, Elimination Chamber entrants, mystery crate reveal

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center.

-CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42

-Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis open the mystery crate that reads: “Deliver To WWE, Do Not Open Until 2/28/26”

Powell’s POV: Smackdown opened with Jey Uso being placed in an ambulance following an attack by a mystery person(s). Logan Paul defeated Jacob Fatu (with help from Drew McIntyre) in a match that determined Jey’s replacement in the Elimination Chamber match. Join me for my live review of the Elimination Chamber event as it streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).