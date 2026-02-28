GCW “What’s My Name?” results (2/27): Vetter’s review of Atticus Cogar vs. Cheech for the GCW Championship, Otis Cogar vs. Beastman for the GCW Ultraviolent Title, Effy vs. CPA

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “What’s My Name?”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

February 27, 2026, in Rochester, New York, at Water Street Music Hall

The ring was pushed up against a stage; the hard camera was set up on the stage. GCW has really drawn well here. I recall they had some lighting issues the first time in this two-level music venue, but they have corrected those problems in recent events. Rob Sanderson and John Mosely provided commentary. It’s hard to gauge the crowd size, but fans are lined up against the railing in the balcony, and the floor looks pretty full too. My guess is 400-500.

* Jordan Oliver and Alec Price are competing at NJPW, and Marcus Mathers is still in Japan on his tour with Dragon Gate, so three of my GCW favorites aren’t here tonight. Mathers posted that he has one week left in Japan before returning. Another top GCW star, 1 Called Manders, is back in Europe as well.

* The show opened with footage from the last show in Los Angeles, including Atticus Cogar retaining his GCW World Title against Allie Katch.

1. Juni Underwood, Jeffrey John, Kylon King, Devious Cass, and Sturdy vs. Carmelo Lee, Vaughn Vertigo, Vince Valor, Maddock, and “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill. Juni’s team was billed as “NOT from Rochester,” so they got booed. (I’ll point out that Vaughn is Canadian, so he’s not from Rochester, either!) Juni and Vaughn opened. Vaughn yanked Cass to the mat by his hair, and Vertigo hit a standing moonsault. The heavyset Maddock tagged in; I probably have seen him before, but he’s not standing out. Cass hit a big German Suplex on the rotund Maddock at 2:30.

Carmelo Lee, a scrawny young kid, got in, but Kylon nailed a Spinebuster on Lee for a nearfall. Jeffrey John got in and worked over Carmelo. Valor (think A-Train but 5’10”) entered and hit some chops and a splash in the corner, then a bulldog on Sturdy. Sturdy wore blue trunks, and I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Sturdy speared O’Neill at 7:00. Several guys dove to the floor. Cass hit a flip dive onto everyone. Kylon hit a superplex on O’Neill onto everyone on the floor! In the ring, Valor got two guys across his shoulders. Maddock put a third guy on top! Valor hit a triple Samoan Drop at 9:00! Valor then dove through the ropes onto everyone.

Vaughn hit a Swanton in the ring, then a flip dive to the floor. The massive Maddock dove over the top rope onto everyone, earning a “GCW!” chant. In the ring, Carmelo hit a frog splash. The female ref shrieked as someone hit a frog splash to break it up. Kylon hit a German Suplex. Cass hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Vaughn. Juni hit a swinging faceplant on Carmelo for a nearfall at 11:30. O’Neill dove off the second-level balcony onto two guys in the ring! O’Neill immediately hit a Swanton for the pin. It wasn’t always smooth, but that was action-packed and fun.

Carmelo Lee, Vaughn Vertigo, Vince Valor, Maddock, and “Flyin'” Ryan O’Neill defeated Juni Underwood, Jeffrey John, Kylon King, Devious Cass, and Sturdy at 12:06.

* A preview aired of the Sandman vs. Invisible Man match in Las Vegas. Again… I’m not sure I have the funnybone for that match.

2. Ray Jaz vs. Dustin Waller. You’ll recall that Jaz had a short run in TNA as a member of the New FBI a couple of years ago. He has a legit amateur background and is pretty decent. Waller is a top local favorite. Waller is a heel here, so he stalled in the ropes and was hesitant to tie up. Jaz hit a hard pump kick at 2:30, followed by a gutwrench suplex. Jaz hit a back suplex onto the top turnbuckle. Waller hit a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. The ref actually counted to five before pulling Waller off of Jaz and admonishing him. (The commentators noted this was the ref’s discretion to not call for a DQ there.)

Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, and they were both down at 5:30. Waller went for the Lethal Injection, but Jaz caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, and they were both down again. Jaz nailed a release German Suplex. Waller hit a top-rope flying clothesline, and this time he hit the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall at 8:00. They traded rollups, and Jaz hit a Death Valley Driver variation for the pin. Good action.

Ray Jaz defeated Dustin Waller at 9:00 even.

3. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. “High Seas” Nick Ando and Cloudy. I think High Seas have been on every single GCW show in Rochester. Cloudy has barely changed since his ROH run two decades ago(!). Ku and Ando opened, and Kevin put him in a half-crab early on, with Nick reaching the ropes. Kevin hit a clothesline at 2:30. Cloudy entered and battled Garrini, with Dominic slamming him face-first to the mat for a nearfall. Cloudy dove through the ropes and barreled onto Garrini at 4:00. Back in the ring, High Seas hit some quick team offense on Garrini and worked him over.

Ando entered, knocked Ku off the apron, and continued to work over Garrini. Garrini hit a double clothesline at 6:30. Ku got the hot tag and hit a second-rope double missile dropkick. He hit clotheslines in opposite corners on each opponent. He hit a German Suplex on Ando for a nearfall. Cloudy hit a 619 on Garrini. High Seas hit a team Falcon Arrow move for a nearfall at 9:00, but Ku made the save, and everyone was down. ViF hit a pop-up forearm strike, then a pop-up knee strike. They hit “Chasing the Dragon” (flying knee-and-brainbuster combo) for the pin. Solid action.

Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Nick Ando and Cloudy at 10:07.

* Footage aired of last year’s “ClusterF—” over WrestleMania weekend, which was won by Brodie Lee Jr. (About 90 or so competitors were in the never-ending Rumble).

4. The Blade vs. Jimmy Lloyd. I’ve seen Blade two or three times in the past two months — he’s healthy and looking good in the ring. Lloyd came out first; he threw a chair at Blade as Blade entered the ring, then he dove through the ropes onto Blade. Jimmy threw another chair; I just hate that. Blade hip-tossed Jimmy over the guardrail, with Lloyd crashing onto chairs at 1:30. They fought into the crowd, then back over the guardrail to ringside. Blade now threw a chair at Jimmy’s head. Grrr. They got back into the ring, with Blade now in charge. Jimmy hit a running forearm into the corner. Blade hit a knee lift to the jaw and a DDT for a nearfall at 3:00.

Blade hit some chops and a powerslam for a nearfall. Blade crashed into a chair wedged in the corner, and Jimmy immediately hit a stunner at 4:30, and they were both down. Jimmy hit a running neckbreaker and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Jimmy went under the ring and got a door, and he set up a door bridge on the stage. However, Blade hit a back-body drop, with Jimmy crashing onto one of the chairs on the door bridge. (Thus, the board didn’t break.) In the ring, Blade dropped Jimmy stomach-first across some open chairs, then a decapitating clothesline for the pin. On the high end of my expectations.

The Blade defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 7:33.

* Blade got on the mic and said he had major back surgery two years ago, and this was his sixth match back. (Again, I know I’ve seen him against Janela in a singles match, and also in a four-way.) He said it was special to have this match in Rochester. He brought out his special guest, Brodie Lee Jr. He got a nice pop; the kid has a wide smile, ear-to-ear. Brodie got on the mic and said it’s great to be back in his hometown. He’s got poise on the mic. He joked that The Blade “has been dominating the wrestling scene since the ’80s.” He said he would like to compete tonight, but he can’t because of New York rules. (BOOS!)

Brodie kept taking some verbal jabs and ribs at Blade about his age, and how Brodie had won the ClusterF— match, but Blade had never even been in one. Blade got angry at him and called him a “little shit!” and pushed him into the corner. Colin Delany ran in to separate them. Because of this, Blade will now face Joey Janela on Saturday!

5. KJ Orso vs. Don Freeze. Again, Don had a stellar debut match in GCW against Marcus Mathers a few months ago, and it has earned him a few more matches here. He’s a chubby Black man who has surprising agility for his size. KJ came out first and was heavily booed. He got on the mic, but the crowd chanted profanities at him. (NOT a family-friendly show.) They traded some standing switches, and Freeze did some cartwheels and hit a dropkick at 2:00, earning a pop from the crowd. (Again, you wouldn’t expect him to move the way he does.)

Freeze went for a handspring move, but KJ hit a basement dropkick on the arms and began working Don over. He hit a crossbody block in the corner and was in charge. Don fired back with some big shoulder tackles at 5:30. Freeze hit a top-rope dive onto Orso on the floor. Back in the ring, Freeze hit a cartwheel-into-a-splash for a nearfall at 7:30. Freeze caught KJ, spun him for several rotations, into a powerbomb for a nearfall. I thought KJ was going for a top-rope Spanish Fly, but he flipped Freeze to the mat and applied a cross-armbreaker upon landing (Shootfighter Matt Mako does that move a lot).

Freeze escaped and hit a Bulldog Powerslam, and they were both down at 10:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes while holding each other’s left wrist. Orso hit a jumping knee to the chin. Orso missed his double-stomp to the back of the head. Freeze hit an enzuigiri and a handspring-back-elbow into the corner. Freeze hit the top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 12:30. This has been really entertaining.

Orso hit a second-rope flying Bulldog, and he applied a modified Crossface on the mat, but Freeze rolled him over for a nearfall. KJ got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but Ref Scarlett Donovan saw it and stopped counting. Freeze hit a superkick to the jaw, but he missed a top-rope Phoenix Splash. KJ hit the “Character Assassination” double stomp to the back of the head, then he applied the modified Crossface. Ref Scarlett checked on Don and called for the bell. That was the best of the show so far.

KJ Orso defeated Don Freeze at 14:53.

* Matt Tremont came to the ring. He got injured in the opening minute of his match against Krule in Los Angeles. I thought he pulled a muscle in his stomach, but later reports indicated it’s a lower back issue. He gingerly stepped from the stage, between the ropes, into the ring, so he’s clearly not healthy. He got on the mic and said it’s good to be back in a GCW ring. He’s been competing for 19 years now! He vowed that when healthy, he’s getting his GCW Ultraviolent Title back. He then joined commentary and said he’ll be in the ring Saturday!

6. Otis Cogar (w/Christian Napier) vs. Beastman for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. I think the NY Commission rules prevent a lot of the violent deathmatch weapons. As always, Beastman came out with his bone in his hand. They beat one another with garage can lids and chairs. Cogar struck him again with a chair and got the pin. No blood.

Otis Cogar defeated Beastman to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 10:10.

* Otis got on the mic and glared at Tremont and told him that if Matt can’t win the belt back Saturday, “It’s back of the line.”

* A video played that showed Effy is not fine, as he has slowly gone mad and unhinged since he lost his GCW Title.

7. Effy vs. CPA. CPA uses a variety of songs for his entrance music, and tonight is Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Effy has a size advantage. Standing lockups and some gay humor from Effy. CPA eventually pecked him on the cheek. Effy hit a backhand to the face! CPA went for the 1099 (comedy 619), but Effy avoided it. More gay humor spots. CPA hit some dropkicks at 3:30. Effy hit the ropes too cause CPA to fall and be crotched on the top turnbuckle, then he shoved CPA to the floor at 5:00.

In the ring, CPA hit a TKO stunner and applied a Stretch Plum. CPA hit a headbutt to the groin and a back-body drop. CPA leapt off the second rope, but Effy cut him in half with a spear at 7:00. Effy pulled off CPA’s belt and whipped CPA across the back with it. Effy hit a Stomp for a nearfall, and he was livid that he didn’t win there. CPA fired up and hit his Polish Hammers and a clothesline, then a sit-out powerbomb at 9:00.

CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for a nearfall. He picked up his belt and now whipped Effy across the back, and he hit the 1099! CPA hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Effy threw CPA head-first into the turnbuckles and hit a Helluva Kick and a leaping Fame-asser for a nearfall at 11:30. CPA peeled off a shirt (of course, he has another underneath!). He got a backslide for the flash pin! I didn’t expect that! Effy jumped up and appealed to Ref Scarlett, then he stomped on CPA!

CPA defeated Effy at 12:01.

8. Atticus Cogar vs. Cheech for the GCW World Title. Cheech is alright, but how did he earn a title shot? Basic lockups early on, and they traded some rollups. Atticus hit some huracanranas. They clotheslined each other over the top rope to the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Atticus hit a suplex for a nearfall. Cheech hit a German Suplex at 5:00. He set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Atticus escaped. Atticus hit a backbody drop, flipping Cheech onto a ladder leaning against the ropes at 7:30. He hit another one and got a nearfall.

Atticus cracked a chair over Cheech’s back. Cheech threw him face-first into a chair wedged in the corner, and Cheech nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall at 10:30. He got a door from under the ring and shoved it into the ring and set up a door bridge. Cheech slammed him through the door bridge for a nearfall at 12:30. Atticus hit an Air Raid Crash across an open chair for a believable nearfall. He hit a second-rope flying doublestomp to the ribs for a nearfall at 14:00.

Otis Cogar and Christian Napier came to the ring and helped beat up Cheech, with Atticus getting another nearfall. Colin Delaney returned to ringside; he’s on crutches. High Seas came out and beat up Otis and Napier. Cheech hit a pop-up knee strike for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled to the floor. Atticus hit the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) to pin Cheech. An entertaining match that peaked before all the unnecessary run-ins, but the winner was never once in doubt.

Atticus Cogar defeated Cheech to retain the GCW World Title at 18:32.

Final Thoughts: A solid show — neither a must-see nor a bad show, but it sure felt like a lot of stars were missing. Here are a few recent GCW regulars who weren’t on this show: Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Marcus Mathers, 1 Called Manders, Joey Janela, Gringo Loco, Vengador, Shotzi Blackheart, Gigi Dolan, Allie Katch, Terry Yaki. I’m sure I’m missing a few. Notably absent was a good women’s match, which is certainly rare for GCW.

Orso vs. Freeze was the clear best match. Freeze will really blow away viewers the first time they see him, as that agility is so unexpected. The Violence is Forever tag match takes second, and even though it was on the short side, Waller-Jaz takes third. The opener was fine, but I would have made it four-on-four and dropped a newer guy from each team. The Cogars just don’t do much for me; I can’t say I ever really look forward to their matches. The Effy storyline is playing out nicely, and I should have expected that CPA upset, but it nonetheless surprised me.