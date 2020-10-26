WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, CM Punk, Kevin Sullivan, Austin Idol, Kurgan, Taka Michinoku, Rosa Mendes, Too Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Bill Dundee, Atsushi Onita

What's happening...

October 26, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Raw features the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Guest co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Hell in a Cell and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory events at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A show will return next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is 42 today.

-Kevin Sullivan is 71 today.

-Austin Idol (Michael McCord) is 71 today.

-Kurgan (Robert Mallet) is 51 today.

-Taka Michinoku (Takao Yoshida) is 47 today.

-Rochelle Loewen is 41 today.

-Oro (Jesus Javier Hernández Silva) died after taking a bump in the ring on October 26, 1993 at age 21. His family declined an autopsy.

-Dot Net Member Assassin V turned 51 on Sunday.

-Atsushi Onita turned 63 on Sunday.

-Too Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) turned 56 on Sunday.

-Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Latin Lover (Victor Ruiz) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Bill Dundee (William Cruickshanks) turned 77 on Saturday.

-Dale Torborg turned 49 on Saturday.

-The late Sapphire (Juanita Wright) was born on October 24, 1934. She died of a heart attack at age 61 on September 11, 1996.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...


