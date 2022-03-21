WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addresses her attack on Bianca Belair.

-“RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in a non-title match.

-AJ Styles returns.

-U.S. Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match.

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.