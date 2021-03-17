Christian Cage on signing with AEW, his WWE Royal Rumble appearance, who encouraged him to speak with Tony Khan

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New AEW signee Christian Cage (Jay Reso) spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and was asked about his WWE Royal Rumble appearance. “[Edge] stayed at my house that weekend for the Rumble,” Christian said. “There were only a handful of people that knew I was cleared, and I got a call at 7:30 that Friday night asking if I’d like to be a surprise in the Rumble. I’ve always bet on myself, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ It was a whirlwind from there. We went out there and had a great moment.”

Christian was asked why he wasn’t signed to an immediate WWE deal. “There were some cordial talks, and I can’t really elaborate beyond that,” he said. “I’m not sure where their heads were at creatively.”

Christian credited Jon Moxley with encouraging him to speak with AEW President Tony Khan. “Moxley is a good friend of mine, and he was saying, ‘You’re a free agent; you should at least have a conversation with Tony Khan,'” he said. “So I did… Listening to the things Tony thought I could bring to the table and how he thought I could help, providing me the right platform at this stage in my career, it all made sense. In less than a week, it was a done deal.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: This is a good interview that is worth taking the time to read in full, as Christian also talks about his “Out. Work. Everyone.” motto, making every show better, and states that he is not expecting to walk into AEW and immediately work with Kenny Omega. So while he picked up Omega’s AEW Championship belt last week, it’s certainly possible that they are going for a long build to an eventual match.