ROH touts the ROH Pure Title match for the 19th Anniversary PPV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following announcement via ROHWrestling.com to promote the Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper match for the Pure Rules Championship that will be held at the ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

When Dak Draper moved to the Pure division earlier this year, he did so with one goal in mind: to become ROH Pure Champion.

“The Mile High Magnum” will get his opportunity when he challenges “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham of The Foundation for the title at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26.

Draper is one of the cockiest competitors in ROH, but he has backed up his braggadocio. The 2019 Top Prospect Tournament winner is 10-1 in one-on-matches in ROH, with his lone loss coming to ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee in February 2020.

In Pure Rules matches, Draper is 3-0, including a win over outstanding technical wrestler Fred Yehi on the latest episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

However, as confident as Draper is and as good as he’s been, defeating Gresham in a Pure rules match is easier said than done. Gresham has won his last seven Pure rules matches, including successful defenses of the Pure Title against Flip Gordon and Joe Keys.

Although the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Draper is a foot taller and 75 pounds heavier than Gresham, the champion has repeatedly proved that being arguably the greatest technical wrestler in the sport is a great neutralizer.

Will Draper get his first taste of ROH gold? Or will Gresham cut Draper down to size? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

Powell’s POV: This strikes me as the biggest match of Draper’s career and a major test for the Top Prospect Tournament winner. He has been impressive on ROH television and I look forward to seeing how he does on pay-per-view with Gresham. I will be covering the ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view live as it airs on Friday, March 26 on HonorClub and FITE TV.