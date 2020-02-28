AEW Revolution, WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, WWE live events (reports needed), next Raw, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and NWA events, Ricky Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Masato Tanaka, Lance Archer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Revolution will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The event includes Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, and Cody vs. MJF. Join me for live coverage beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30 CT/7:30ET before the pay-per-view begins at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I later that night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden and features the return of John Cena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Elmira, New York at First Arena on Saturday with the Smackdown crew.

-WWE is in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday with the Raw crew.

-WWE is in Salisbury, Maryland at WYCC on Sunday with the following advertised Matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Murphy and AOP, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Syracuse, New York at War Memorial Arena on Sunday with the following advertised Matches: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz, Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

-ROH’ is in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium with Bound By Honor tonight with the following notable matches: PCO vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH Championship, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods and Silas Young for the ROH Tag Titles, The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff, and Marty Scurll vs. Bandido vs. Slex.

-ROH is in St. Charles, Missouri at The Family Arena on Saturday with the following notable matches: PCO vs. Rush vs. Mark Haskins in a Triple Threat for the ROH Championship, Dragon Lee vs. Dak Draper for the ROH TV Title, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido and Rey Horus in a Proving Ground match, and Session Moth Martina vs. Angelina Love.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live from Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center.

-MLW’s next event with be a co-promoted show with AAA on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

-The next Impact Wrestling dates is March 28 in Windsor, Ontario for the Lockdown event on Impact Plus.

-The NWA’s Crockett Cup event will be held April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. The show will be headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Championship. The NWA will also hold television tapings at the usual GBP Studios in Atlanta on April 20-21.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) is 66.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley is 55.

-Masato Tanaka is 47.

-Recent AEW signee Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) is 43.

-Happy birthday to my youngest brother Eric.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

