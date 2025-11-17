WWE Raw results (11/17): Powell’s live review of John Cena’s final Raw as a wrestler, Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans, and Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery wrestler in The Last Time Is Now tournament matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,695)

New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

Streamed live November 17, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore welcomed viewers to the show and said it felt “so right for a history-making night.” He narrated backstage/arrival shots of Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the Survivor Series team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga, and Gunther… A video package recapped John Cena beating Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship on last week’s show…

Powell’s POV: Roughly 90 minutes before showtime, WrestleTix.com listed the venue as being set up for 18,134, and only 24 tickets had yet to be distributed. Cena’s final MSG appearance is a sellout.

Intercontinental Champion John Cena made his entrance to a huge pop. Cena stood on the small entrance set and pointed to fans behind him. He showed off his merchandise and said, “Let’s go to work, Stu.” Cena ran to the ring while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

The fans chanted, “Thank you, Cena,” and then his name. Taylor introduced him as the greatest of all time. She said it was his final appearance on WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden, and introduced him as the last real champion. Another round of “Thank you, Cena” chants broke out.

Cena said he appreciated the enthusiasm. He said New York City makes and breaks careers, and then thanked the city. Cena asked the fans if they were ready to start, and then declared, “The Champ is here.” Cena said. He said it was the last time they could talk together at MSG and on Raw. He said it’s bittersweet for some and a very important moment for him.

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio’s entrance music interrupted Cena. Tessitore said Dom should know his place, and Wade Barrett checked in as the color commentator.