Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Showdown in Cary II” results: Vetter’s review of DPW Champion Jake Something vs. DPW National Champion LaBron Kozone, Miracle Generation vs. Bojack and Morgan Dash for the DPW Tag Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Showdown in Cary II”

November 7, 2025, in Cary, North Carolina, at SportHQ

Released November 16, 2025, via DPWondemand.com

Unfortunately, Deadlock Pro — which I would argue has been the best indy promotion the past three years — announced last week it will be shutting down at the end of the year. It’s shocking and disappointing, and I’ll write more about that in my closing thoughts. This show was sold out, with maybe 200 fans. Lighting is great. Rich Bocchini and Caprice Coleman provided commentary; no Veda Scott tonight. They said a lot of changes to the card were made in the past 24 hours due to injuries and cancellations. I have avoided spoilers all week!

1. Manny Lo vs. Calvin Tankman. Lo attacked him from behind, and we’re underway. He shoved Calvin into the ring post. He hit a springboard corkscrew splash onto Calvin on the floor. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 1:13 to officially begin, with Lo stomping on Calvin and keeping him grounded. Calvin hit some chops. Manny hit a spinning heel kick at 3:00 and some stiff kicks to the spine. Tankman hit a spinebuster and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Calvin dropped him with a stiff punch at 6:00.

Lo fired back with some quick kicks. He hit a springboard guillotine leg drop as Calvin was in the ropes and was back in control. He hit a top-rope Danielson-style flying headbutt for a nearfall. The crowd chanted “Heavyweight hustle!” to rally Tankman. Manny hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. Tankman hit his pop-up spinning back fist, a standing powerbomb, and a Hidden Blade forearm strike to the back of Manny’s head, then the sit-out piledriver for the pin. Good opener.

Calvin Tankman defeated Manny Lo at 9:05/official time of 7:52.

2. Amanda Kiss vs. Leah Night. I’ve seen both in other promotions in North Carolina and Georgia; Rich said this is the main card debut for both. Kiss is a bit of a scary Harley Quinn-style demented character with pink-and-black hair. Leah reminds me a bit of former TNA wrestler Marti Belle. Standing switches to open. Kiss knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Leah took control and kept her grounded. Kiss hit a German Suplex at 4:00, and they were both down.

Kiss hit a flying forearm strike and a slam to the mat for a nearfall. Leah hit a Go To Sleep-style kneestrike for a nearfall, and she jawed at the ref and the crowd, arguing it was a three-count. Kiss hit a headbutt to the groin; Caprice was aghast and didn’t know how to call the move. Kiss went for a spear, but Leah caught her with a leaping knee. Leah lifted her for a Razor’s Edge, but turned it into a piledriver for the pin. They did well for the time given.

Leah Night defeated Amanda Kiss at 6:26.

* Backstage, Tankman celebrated his win, noting he smacked Manny in the mouth, just like he promised he would.

3. Dani Luna vs. Jada Stone. Queen Aminata is injured, so she cannot defend her title, so Jada was brought in at the last minute as a replacement. Powerhouse Luna has the clear size advantage, and she easily knocked Stone into the corner at the bell. Luna targeted the left arm. Jada hit a Sling Blade, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Luna hit a vicious sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. She applied a half-crab, pulling the leg up to Jada’s head! Dani hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00 that had the commentators laughing at how hard-hitting it was.

Stone hit a Split-Legged Moonsault in the corner for a nearfall at 6:30, then a superkick. Luna hit a backbreaker over her knee and another powerbomb for a nearfall. Jada hit her double backflip-into-a-stunner for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Luna hit her deadlift German Suplex off the second rope, then the Luna Landing modified DVD for the pin. That was really hard-hitting; expect to see them battle again soon in TNA.

Dani Luna defeated Jada Stone at 9:10.

* Backstage, Leah Night was selling a neck injury, but she vowed she’s going to keep coming after all the women, because she now “runs the division.”

4. Adam Priest vs. Anthony Henry. No JD Drake with Henry. Adam attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Priest pushed him head-first into the middle turnbuckle, and he tied Henry upside down in the ropes. They fought on the floor with Priest hitting some chops. He suplexed Henry into the ring for a nearfall at 2:30. Adam tied up the left arm and kept Henry grounded. They again fought to the floor and both got back in before a double countout at 5:00. Henry hit several clotheslines and a pop-up knee strike, then a German Suplex at 6:30.

They fought on the top rope and both fell to the floor! In the ring, Henry hit a bodyslam and a stiff kick to the spine, so Priest bailed to the floor at 8:00. Henry dragged him back into the ring. Priest applied a half-crab, but Henry reached the ropes. Henry hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip out of the corner, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:00, and Henry applied his own half-crab, but Priest scrambled to the ropes. Priest pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Henry to fall and be crotched in the corner. Priest immediately hit a piledriver off the ropes for the tainted pin.

Adam Priest defeated Anthony Henry at 10:58.

* Footage aired of Trevor Lee turning on former tag partner Andrew Everett.

5. Trevor Lee vs. BK Westbrook to become the No. 1 contender. We immediately had some rollups for nearfalls. BK hit a leading neckbreaker and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 1:00. BK dove through the ropes onto Lee. He hit two more dives. They fought at ringside, and Lee “accidentally” hit BK with a chair. BK stood up at 3:30, and he was bleeding from the forehead. Lee hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron. In the ring, Lee hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall, and he punched at the cut on BK’s forehead. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lee dropped him with a clothesline at 7:00 and got a nearfall.

BK hit a springboard back elbow at 8:30, and they were both down. Lee hit a diving forearm strike. He hit a release powerbomb, then another one. BK hit a Rebound Lariat, and they were both down at 10:30. BK hit a TKO stunner, then a Buzzsaw Kick for a nearfall. Lee hit a top-rope superplex, but BK got a rollup for a nearfall at 12:30. BK flipped him on the ring apron. In the ring, BK hit a running Sliced Bread and a spinning heel kick in the corner. They got up and traded blows. BK hit a superkick. However, Lee hit the Cave-In Stomp to the chest out of nowhere for the pin. Good action.

Trevor Lee defeated BK Westbrook at 15:05.

* Lee continued to attack BK after the bell until Andrew Everett ran into the ring to make the save.

* Backstage, Adam Priest was proud that he won once again over Henry. “I’m the god-damn man. Roll Tide,” he said and stormed off.

6. Erick Stevens vs. Bryan Keith. The crowd was hot and split as they jawed at each other at the bell, then they immediately traded forearm strikes! Stevens tried to dive, but Keith cut him off with a blow. Keith kicked him off the apron to the floor at 2:30. They brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring and traded chops, and Keith hit a headbutt at 4:00, then an Exploder Suplex. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Keith swore at him multiple times. This time, Stevens hit the dive through the ropes and crashed onto Keith on the floor at 6:30. Back in the ring, Keith hit the Emerald Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 8:00.

Stevens backed him into a corner and unloaded a series of chops and punches. Erick hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 10:00. He held Keith’s wrists and stomped on the chest. He switched to an STF and hit some blows to Keith’s back. Keith hit another Exploder Suplex, then another. He hit a leaping headbutt at 12:30, and they were both down. They sat up and were touching backs; they stood up and walked to opposite corners in a Mexican standoff and charged at each other. Stevens hit his own Emerald Tiger Driver and a clothesline, then a ‘Sarasota Screwdriver” twisting brainbuster for the pin. Caprice said it was a huge win for Stevens.

Erick Stevens defeated Bryan Keith at 14:11.

7. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. Bojack and Morgan Dash for the DPW Tag Team Titles. I’ll reiterate that high-flyer Dash sure is talented, but he is (generously) listed at 5’2″. He opened against Waller, and Dustin quickly tied him up on the mat. They sped it up until they had a standoff. The 350-pounder Bojack entered at 1:30, so King demanded a tag. “Kylon King has a death wish,” Caprice said. He put his arms around Bojack but couldn’t budge him. Bojack hit a splash into the corner. Dash tagged in and hit some quick moves on Kylon. However, King ran Morgan into their corner, and the champs worked over Morgan.

Bojack entered, and he dropped Dash onto an opponent, then Bojack hit a massive senton at 4:00 and a suplex. Dash hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. King slammed Waller onto Dash. Waller hit a plancha to the floor on Bojack while King hit a senton on Dash for a nearfall, and the champs were back in control. Kylon hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:30, and they kept Dash grounded. Bojack finally got a hot tag at 8:30, and he hit a big back-body drop on Kylon. He hit a Pounce that sent Waller flying. Bojack hit a Michinoku Driver on Kylon for a nearfall. The MG hit stereo superkicks to Bojack’s head. Waller hit a frog splash, and Kylon hit a moonsault for a nearfall, but Dash made the save.

Dash hit a Pele Kick on King. Waller slammed Dash to the mat. King hit a dropkick in the corner on Bojack. Bojack hit a Buckle Bomb and a running clothesline on King at 11:30. Dash hit a Canadian Destroyer on Waller. Dash launched off of Bojack’s shoulders to hit a moonsault to the floor on the champs. In the ring, Bojack hit a piledriver on Waller, and Dash hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Waller for a believable nearfall! King hit a superplex on Dash. The champs hit superkicks on Bojack, but he didn’t go down. King hit a German Suplex on Bojack! He dove through the ropes onto Bojack. In the ring, Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Dash. However, Dash hit a huracanrana for the flash pin! New champions! I definitely did not see that coming!

Bojack and Morgan Dash defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller to win the DPW Tag Team Titles at 14:41.

* A video package aired to set up the main event. It’s champion vs. champion! If LaBron Kozone wins, he will get a title shot at the World Title. If Jake Something wins, he gets a title shot at the National Title. So, neither title is on the line.

8. DPW Champion Jake Something vs. DPW National LaBron Kozone. Bocchini said this match has a 15-minute time limit, and I’m immediately expecting this to go to a draw. Intense reversals on the mat and a standoff. Kozone tied up the right arm and shoulder on the mat. Jake hit his series of running shoulder tackles and his running body block to flatten LaBron at 2:30. Jake kept him grounded in a headlock while he planted a knee in Kozone’s spine. Kozone hit a big senton for a nearfall at 6:00. Kozone hit a scoop Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. They got up and Kozone hit some overhand chops. Jake dropped him with one forearm strike. Kozone hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00.

Kozone hit a rolling Koppo Kick! I don’t think I’ve seen him do that before! Jake again dropped him with a forearm strike. Kozone hit an enzuigiri. Jake popped back up and hit a running Thesz Press, and they were both down, and this crowd was HOT. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Kozone hit a reverse kick to the head. Jake hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 10:30. He put LaBron on his shoulders and slammed him stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall. Kozone hit a top-rope gutwrench suplex at 12:00 and eventually got a nearfall. Kozone hit a huracanrana. Jake tried to get a powerbomb, but Kozone blocked it. LaBron hit a clothesline, then his running Ball Game Clothesline for the pin! I didn’t expect that, either!

DPW National LaBron Kozone defeated DPW Champion Jake Something at 13:16 to earn a shot at the DPW Championship.

Final Thoughts: These shows are just so great. I might have to rewatch the main event; I expected a time-limit draw, so I was really unprepared for that clean pin. I’ll go with Keith-Stevens for best match, ahead of the main event. Lee-Westbrook was really good for third. The tag title change was a shocker. The undercard was fine, and good to see Kiss and Night get a big opportunity on the main show. No complaints here at all.

I have been a huge fan of DPW since they launched, when they had a Konosuke Takeshita match early in his U.S. run. They’ve had stars from Motor City Machine Guns, Mike Bailey, and Roderick Strong to Kevin Blackwood, Gringo Loco, Blake Christian, and Titus Alexander. They helped launch the careers of Jay Malachi (Je’Von Evans), Lucky Ali (Sequan Shugars), and Evolve champion Jackson Drake. They have flown in some intriguing Japanese stars I had never heard of or seen before. They developed a partnership with West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling, and stars like Adam Priest and LaBron Kozone have competed on those shows, representing DPW. I have often compared Deadlock Pro to prime ROH early 2000s era, with every show being a can’t-miss event. If I were starting a brand-new promotion, my roster would be filled with the wrestlers who have been on these shows.

I liked the DPW business model. Shows were available to subscribers on its website. Yes, $15 a month (essentially $15 a show!) is a bit high for a streaming service, but that’s on the cheap end of what I used to pay for a wrestling show DVD a decade ago. And I always felt like it was worth it. However, these shows were clearly expensive. They have top-notch commentary and top-notch production qualities. They clearly were flying in a lot of their roster. So, even with all of their subscribers like me, I don’t doubt that they’ve been losing money each year. The closure of Deadlock Pro is a devastating loss to the indy wrestling community.