WWE Evolve results (5/6): Vetter’s review of Wendy Choo vs. Laynie Luck for the Evolve Women’s Championship, Cappuccino Jones, Chazz Hall, and Romeo Moreno vs. Max Abrams, Jacari Ball, and Santi Rivera

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 58)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 6, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard provided commentary. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 10.”

* Two matches were advertised last week! We know the ID 2.0 heels will be a six-man tag, but it’s unclear which three of the four will be in action.

* Backstage, Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo talked about her title match tonight against Laynie Luck.

1. Cappuccino Jones, Chazz “Starboy” Hall, and Romeo Moreno vs. Max Abrams, Jacari Ball, and Santi Rivera (w/CJ Valor). Cap and Jacari opened, and Jones hit a dropkick. Santi jumped in, but Cap dropkicked him, too. Cap dragged Santi to his corner. Starboy twisted Santi’s left arm. Moreno hit a dropkick at 2:00, and the heels bailed to the floor. Romeo hit a Claymore Kick on Santi, then an enzuigiri in the corner. Max jumped in and stomped on Moreno and was booed. He hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick on Romeo for a nearfall at 3:30.

Jacari hit a gutwrench powerbomb on Moreno, then another. Charlie got a hot tag, and he hit some quick kicks on Jacari. Jacari accidentally struck Max! Cap hit a crossbody block on Santi that sent them both over the ropes to the floor. Moreno hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on the heels. Chazz nailed a Sasuke Special to the floor on the heels at 5:30. CJ got in Chazz’s face. Jacari shoved Hall into the ring post and threw him into the ring. The heels now began working over Starboy in the ring. Max scooped him up and ran Hall back-first into the corner at 7:00. Valor snapped Chazz’s throat on the bottom rope.

Santi grounded Chazz in a headlock. Max made a blind tag, but Chazz kicked him away. Cap got a hot tag at 9:30 to face Max, who offered a handshake, but then tried a kick. Cap hit a clothesline, then another. Cap hit a dropkick on Max in the corner. Cap hit a huracanrana on Santi, then he clotheslined Santi to the floor. He hit a half-nelson suplex on Max for a nearfall at 10:30. Cap went for the Decaffinator, but Max blocked it. Santi hit a Sling Blade clothesline on Cap for a believable nearfall. Moreno tagged in and hit a missile dropkick on Santi. Hall nailed the Shooting Starboy Press for a believable nearfall, but Santi’s teammates made the save at 12:00, and everyone was down.

All six charged and everyone brawled as the ref had lost control! Santi hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker on Hall! Jacari hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Abrams hit a frog splash for a nearfall! This has been wild and fun. Cap finally hit the Decaffinator. Hall hit a spinning enzuigiri. He nailed his Pele Kick on Abrams. Moreno made a blind tag that Abrams didn’t see. Moreno hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Abrams. Valor distracted Valor. It’s Gal appeared and hit Valor! The new security guards (we saw these two last week) appeared and pulled It’s Gal to the back. The distraction allowed Max to hit a flying Fame-asser axe kick for the pin! That was a blast — they kept that moving.

Max Abrams, Jacari Ball, and Santi Rivera defeated Cappuccino Jones, Chazz “Starboy” Hall, and Romeo Moreno at 14:49.

* Chuey Martinez tried to interview the winners, but they dismissed him. They said they seize opportunities. They name-dropped Marcus Mathers and Sam Holloway , who have been taken out of action. (Good hint they are returning soon, hopefully!)

* Backstage, Laynie Luck talked about some wild road trips on the indy scene, having a tire pop on a trip, and going out there and fixing it by herself. Her point was that she never gave up and she never quits. [C]

* Karmen Petrovic was working out in the gym. Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons approached and asked her to leave so they could work on a song. They argued, and Karmen challenged them to a match next week — she doesn’t care which one of them.

* In the ring, Evolve Foreman Timothy Thatcher spoke about how proud he is of the Evolve champions. Men’s champion Aaron Rourke came to the ring, wearing a black jacket. He said he’s more than ready for his next challenger. “I will do whatever it takes to keep it, because that’s the type of champion I am. I don’t call myself a diamond because it’s a cute nickname. Because like diamonds, I thrive on pressure. When this title is on the line, I go to a whole different level.” He told Thatcher to “line them up.”

* Right on cue, Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins emerged from the back. Kam challenged Aaron to a match next week. However, that brought out Brooks Jensen, who said Kam can’t “cut in line.” Next out came Tristan Angels, and he “appreciates the hustle” of everyone in the ring, but “your efforts are in vain.” He said they all have “faces for radio.” Out came Dorian Van Dux! He got a nice pop; he’s clearly gotten over quickly. Tate Wilder appeared out of nowhere, and suddenly everyone was brawling in the ring. Thatcher shouted at them to stop. He ordered that we have a four-way next week, with the winner facing Rourke in three weeks. Thatcher made another match for right now!!!

2. Tate Wilder vs. Harley Riggins (w/Kam Hendrix). They immediately brawled. Tate hit a uranage and a Lionsault, then he clotheslined Harley over the top rope to the floor. They brawled on the floor. In the ring, Riggins hit a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. He planted his knee in Tate’s spine and kept him grounded. Harley hit a swinging sit-out uranage for a nearfall at 3:00. They hit stereo clotheslines. Tate hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. He leap-frogged over a spear and hit a dropkick. Harley hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Harley hit a back-body drop, but Wilder held on, rolled him up, and scored the flash pin!

Tate Wilder defeated Harley Riggins at 6:02.

* Backstage, Dorian Van Dux said he’s not one to be overlooked. He will make an impact immediately!

3. Wendy Choo vs. Laynie Luck for the WWE Evolve Women’s Title. We had the bell, and they shook hands before locking up and trading standing switches. The commentators noted it’s the first time they’ve shared a ring. They traded offense while in a knuckle lock. Laynie hit a dropkick at 2:00. They traded rollups. Wendy hit a running boot for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, where Laynie hit a superkick at 4:00. They got back into the ring, with Luck hitting a slingshot senton for a nearfall.

Laynie hit a suplex. She hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall, and she tied Wendy in a pretzel on the mat. Wendy hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00. Wendy hit a spin kick to the head, then a running Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Wendy hit a uranage for a believable nearfall. She tied Laynie in the Tree of Woe, but Luck did a sit-up to avoid a basement dropkick. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Wendy hit a superplex at 8:00, and they were both down. They had just gotten to their feet when Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons ran in and attacked them both. The crowd booed the non-finish.

Wendy Choo vs. Laynie Luck went to a no contest at 8:30 in a WWE Evolve Women’s Championship match.

* Karmen Petrovic ran in for the save as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A really strong 55-minute episode. That opener was a sprint, and everyone got a chance to show off their skills. Again, many of these ID prospects have been wrestling for a bit, particularly Starboy, who has a decade or so in the ring even though he’s just 23 years old. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I like that It’s Gal is joining the babyfaces. I also am optimistic we’ll see Mathers and Holloway back in Evolve at the next taping.

Laynie had a couple quick losses early on in her Evolve run, so it was a real positive to see her be competitive throughout that match and ultimately avoid being pinned. Evolve has definitely ‘reset’ in the past few weeks with new faces and new storylines. The middle match was simply “there.” Harley is an adequate big man, but I can’t say that anything he does particularly impresses me. He wears his “Diesel” Kevin Nash gear, and he wrestles the same lumbering big-man style. He passes the ‘airport test,’ though, and that will keep getting him opportunities. Overall, a pretty entertaining hour.