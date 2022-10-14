WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

-Logan Paul returns

Powell's POV: Logan Paul is from Westlake, Ohio, but being an Ohio native didn't spare him from being booed in Cleveland. We'll see if this time is any different. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center.