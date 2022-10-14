What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for next week’s live TNT show

October 14, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for next week’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Rush vs. Preston “10” Vance

-Hook vs. Ari Daivari for the FTW Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.