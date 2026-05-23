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WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s Peacock special

May 23, 2026

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

-Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship

-Brie Bella and Paige vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in a non-title match

-Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and YouTube internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review, available to everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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