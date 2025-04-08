What's happening...

NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The card for the WrestleMania weekend show

April 8, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday, April 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer defends the NXT Women’s Championship

-Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. four TBD in a six-woman ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship

Powell’s POV: Vaquer relinquished the NXT Women’s North American Championship and will be allowed to choose her challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver. It looks like they are working toward Vaquer defending against Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker in a Triple Threat and Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title, but those matches are not official. Join John Moore for is live review as Stand & Deliver streams on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 12CT/1ET ahead of WrestleMania 41 night one. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

