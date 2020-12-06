NXT Takeover: WarGames Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 6, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS NXT Takeover WarGames Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Takeover WarGames Poll – Vote for the best match of the night Undisputed Era vs. McAfee, Dunne, Lorcan, Burch in a WarGames match Blackheart, Shirai, Ripley, Moon vs. LeRae, Storm, Kai, Gonzalez in a WarGames match Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnxtnxt takeovernxt takeover wargamesnxt wargamespro wrestlingwargameswwewwe nxt
