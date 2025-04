CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 31 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.9 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.0 million global viewership listed for the March 24 episode.

Powell’s POV: The March 31 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing fourth the week before.