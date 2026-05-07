Dark Side of the Ring season seven episodes and premiere date

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dark Side of the Ring is returning for a seventh season. Variety reports that the new season will open on Tuesday, July 7, at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV, with two of the three episodes on TNA and Jeff Jarrett.

The remaining episodes are on Paul Orndorff, Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor, Missy Hyatt, Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe, Zach Gowen, and Rick Wilson. Variety notes that Wilson was an exotic dancer who played an Ultimate Warrior knockoff character billed as The Renegade. Read more on the story at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back as executive producers. The Dark Side of the Ring series has had a great run at Vice, and inspired “Dark Side” series on football, the ’90s, 2000’s, Reality TV, and MMA. Speaking of reality TV, they could get an entire season on the Dark Side of Jonny Fairplay.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)