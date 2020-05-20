Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Owen Hart season finale

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Owen Hart edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 349,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Last week’s Road Warriors episode delivered 264,000 viewers. Tuesday’s After Dark episode that focused on the Road Warriors episode delivered 95,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: The Owen Hart finale produced a new viewership high for the series, as it topped the two-hour season two premiere on the Benoit family tragedy, which produced the previous high mark of 320,000 viewers.



