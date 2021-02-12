2/12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ announcement regarding the WWE Universal Championship, the return of Seth Rollins, Elimination Chamber developments

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,121)

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired live on February 12, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves… WWE Universal Champion Roan Reigns headed to the ring along with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Footage aired of Edge stating on Raw that he would wait to announce his WrestleMania decision until after the Elimination Chamber.

“WWE Official” Adam Pearce stood in the ring and was eventually joined by Reigns and his crew. WWE piped in “you suck” chants. Reigns took issue with Pearce standing in a corner of the ring and called for him to meet him in the middle. Reigns said Pearce has no authority over him and is simply there to wait on him.

Reigns said he doesn’t wait on Pearce nor Edge. Reigns claimed that Edge looked him in the eye last week and got scared because he knows what he would do to him. Reigns said he would beat Edge down so bad that the company would have to put him on a legends contract. Reigns said he would hold the championship as long as he wants to.

Pearce announced that Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, just as Reigns wanted. Reigns handed the mic to Heyman, who said that Reigns’ contract says he has to be at big events such as the Elimination Chamber, but it doesn’t say that he has to defend the title inside the Chamber.

Heyman called for an Elimination Chamber match with the winner getting an immediate shot at Reigns. Pearce was unhappy. Heyman asked what he was going to do about it. Heyman said Reigns didn’t appear at last year’s WrestleMania and it was the lowest rated WrestleMania.

Pearce said he had some work to do and there would be qualifying matches. He said there were two wrestlers who earned spots in the match without qualifying. Pearce said the first man took Reigns to the limit, then announced it was Uso. Pearce left the ring and said that the second man who didn’t need to qualify was Kevin Owens.

Reigns left the ring and went face to face with Pearce at ringside. Heyman followed and tried to talk down Reigns. Roman eventually backed off while his entrance music played…

The broadcast team hyped the Elimination Chamber match. They also hyped the return of “The Architect” Seth Rollins… [C]

Powell’s POV: The usual good opening segment along with the hooks of qualifying matches for the Chamber match. With Edge stating that he will wait until after the Chamber event, it seems likely that WWE will wait until Fastlane to establish the challenger who will challenge the champion that Edge doesn’t choose to face at WrestleMania.

Cole hyped Sasha Banks serving as the honorary starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500 race…

Backstage, Sonya Deville praised Pearce for standing up to Reigns. Deville suggested a tag team qualifier with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin and Sami Zayn with the winning team both qualifying for the Chamber match…

1. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin and Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Before the match, Zayn cut a promo while his documentary crew followed. He complained about having to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, and said WWE officials would love to have the Mysterios win.