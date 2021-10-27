What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV viewership for the Halloween Havoc go-home show

October 27, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 746,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 606,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 11th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .18 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The NXT 2.0 peak was the 770,000 viewers who watched the first night of the relaunch. An NBA game topped the cable ratings for TNT, and the first game of the World Series delivered 10.881 million viewers for Fox. Last year’s Halloween Havoc produced 876,000 viewers and a 25 in the 18-49 demographic while still in head-to-head competition with AEW Dynamite.

