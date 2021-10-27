ROH taking off first quarter of 2022 to reimagine the company

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following statement via social media on Wednesday.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted. We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.

“The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH.

“We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.”

Powell’s POV: ROH 2.0? Anything but that. It will be interesting to see what the company comes up with for its return in April and how they fill their television slot during the first quarter of the new year. It’s hard to believe that they need a full quarter to come up with these plans when they’ve had so much down time during the pandemic. Nevertheless, it’s a time of uncertainty for the wrestlers and the crew in ROH, and here’s wishing them all the best.