Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Hangman Page, Dolph Ziggler, Manny Fernandez, Shannon Moore, Matt Borne, Rhonda Singh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the fallout from Friday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque is 54.

-Manny Fernandez is 69.

-Shannon Moore is 45.

-Dolph Ziggler (Nicholas Nemeth) is 43.

-“Hangman” Adam Page (Stephen Woltz) is 32.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.