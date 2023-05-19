05/19 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti in a Fight Without Honor, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. AR Fox for the NJPW TV Title, Rey Fenix vs. Gringo Loco, Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize, Angelico and Serpentico vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger, Cole Karter and Zack Clayton vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti in a Fight Without Honor, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. AR Fox for the NJPW TV Title, Rey Fenix vs. Gringo Loco, Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize, Angelico and Serpentico vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger, Cole Karter and Zack Clayton vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, and more (19:31)…

Click here for the May 19 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

