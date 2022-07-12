ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup: Four title matches advertised for the pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, July 23 in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Title

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

Powell’s POV: The women’s title match was officially announced today. Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Championship will air on Friday’s AEW Rampage, and one can only assume that the winner will defend the title at Death Before Dishonor. The show price is listed as $39.99 on Bleacher Report and has not popped up on the DirecTV website as of this update. The show will be available internationally via FITE TV.