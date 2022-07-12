7/12 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci, Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 12, 2022 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT Great American Bash themed show aired…

Roxanne Perez was attacked in the most dangerous location in NXT, the NXT parking lot, before the show. Robbie Brookside, trainers, and Cora Jade were checking on the injured Perez…

John’s Thoughts: I don’t think we ever discovered who attacked Kenta in that parking lot. I still blame Samoa Joe’s kidnapper ninjas who hang out around NXT parking lots after the Universal Studios Impact Zone closed shop.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

1. Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci. Vinci and Apollo started out the match with a collar and elbow with Vinci getting the first takedown. Apolo came back with a snapmare, but Vinci went right back into a side headlock. Both men got to their feed and no sold a shoulder tackle. After running the ropes, Vinci took down Crews with a lariat. Both men traded chest slaps.

Crews managed to get momentum leading to a takedown off a dropkick. Crews hit Vinci with a Super Blockbuster for a two count. Vinci dumped Crews to ringside with a gutwrench suplex. Vinci press slammed Crews heading into the picture-in-picture.[c]

Apollo ended Vinci’s momentum by catching Vinci mid-air with a dropkick off a crossbody attempt. Crews rallied back with lariats and fired up the crowd with a kip up and roar. Crews hit Vinci with chained German Suplexes. This invoked a Suplex City chant. Both men traded counters. Vinci grounded Apollo by catching a kick and returning with a stiff lariat. There was an odd moment where the referee prevented Vinci from continuing his momentum. Crews recovered and went for a dive, but he dove right into Vinci’s signature deadlift suplex.

Vinci rolled up Crews for a two count. Crews came back with a lariat and twist out power bomb. Vinci rolled to ringside. Some random “fan” was taking pictures of Vinci. Vinci took the fan’s camera and tossed it in the ring. As the referee was distracted by Vinci, Xyon Quinn showed up and gave Crews a forearm. Vinci hit Crews with a Spirit Bomb for the win.

Giovani Vinci defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall in 12:09.

Quinn and Crews jawed at a distance. They gave Vinci his cheesy “Victoria!” (which means “Victory”) effect…

John’s Thoughts: Solid TV match that gave Vinci a signature win while setting up a feud between Quinn and Crews. Crews is protected because of the interference. Vinci’s a great wrestler, but they really need to ditch and rework the entrance. I get they’re going for Euro Fashion week, but it comes off more as an opening to a 90s sitcom, like Full House, where the main characters turn and smile awkwardly at the camera.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cora Jade about a Roxanne Perez health update. Jade was over the top, saying she doesn’t know who attacked Perez and she knew that she should have accompanied Perez to the Performance Center. Jade said it’s easy to assume it’s Toxic Attraction. She said those three bitches will have hell to pay…

Cameron Grimes was shown heading to the ring from backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Jade acting hammy is making her the number 1 suspect (which is why I question putting the tag titles on them? Unless they’re going to take them off them soon.

Tiffany Stratton was at a nail salon, ranting about her feud with Wendy Choo. Stratton thanked the nail stylist, but then told her boss that she wasn’t good…

Cameron Grimes made his entrance in formal attire. He was slowly walking to the ring looking crestfallen. Grimes soaked in cheers and “to the moon” chants. Grimes said he really wishes he could come out here and give everyone an excuse as to why he didn’t leave last week with the NXT championship, but he can’t. The crowd chanted “you got robbed”. Grimes said he wasn’t robbed, he said he came into the night with a plan and even caved’ in Breakker.

Grimes said he couldn’t walk out of the arena with the NXT Title (he accidentally said North American Championship first, but then said he also had that on the mind due to losing the title). Grimes said he couldn’t succeed after doing the right thing. JD McDonaugh made his entrance to interrupt, he still has his old NXT theme. He said he doesn’t want to kick a man while he’s down but Grimes needs to wrap up his pity party. JD said right after Grimes lost he became old news due to the Irish Ace walking through the door.

He said he fooled everyone who thought he was debuting this week. Grimes told JD to look at him. Grimes dared JD to attack him. He said he knows about the Irish Ace, but all we see is the Irish Asshole in the ring. An asshole chant ensued. JD gave Grimes a headbutt. Grimes came back with an Irish Whip. JD rolled away to avoid a Cave-in. Grimes yelled at JD while his theme played…

The Creed Brothers were running over their past match footage with Damon Kemp. Kemp thanked the Creeds for the advice and he’d like to run it back with the Creeds down the road. After the Creeds left, Roderick Strong showed up to berate Kemp, saying that Kemp cost him a tag team title. He said after Kemp embarrassed him, he’s going to embarrass Kemp next week. Strong said Kemp is an idiot for wanting to run it back…

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter made their rave entrance, but through the entrance ramp this time…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It wasn’t perfect, but that was the best babyface promo I’ve seen on TV in the 8 years I’ve been reviewing Trevor Lee/Cameron Grimes (remember, I’m so used to him cutting goofball promos). Again, he did flub a bit, but what I did like was him sounding like he was having a conversation with the fans as opposed to reading off a script. Him taking the crowd’s chants directly and addressing his “North American” flub made him come off as organic. Grimes vs. McDonagh should be fun. I’m hoping Grimes continues to get a chance to come off as an organic babyface now that he’s had some character development.