What's happening...

WrestleMania 30 on ESPN viewership

March 24, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s WrestleMania 30 airing on ESPN produced 839,000 viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s a nice number for a classic event. ESPN will also air WrestleMania 32 on Sunday, and WrestleMania 35 on April 5.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.