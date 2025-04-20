WrestleMania 41 lineup: The card for night two of the biggest event of the year

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 night two premium live event that will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and a partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a four-way for the Intercontinental Title

-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight

-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

-Randy Orton holds an open challenge

Powell’s POV: There was an injury angle on Saturday that resulted in Bayley being pulled from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Join me for my live review starting with any pre-show notables at 3CT/4ET or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review of WrestleMania night two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).