NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, Finn Balor, Judais, Kenzo Suzuki

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event and will open with new NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Dark Side of the Ring tells the story of Bam Bam Bigelow. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Judais (Michael Cole) is 49. He also worked as Mikael Judas and Murphy.

-Kenzo Suzuki is 49.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) is 42.