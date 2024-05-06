GCW “Gringo Loco’s The Wrld On Lucha 2024” results (5/5): Vetter’s review of Gringo Loco and Arez vs. Jack Cartwheel and Aramis, Masha Slamovich vs. Dulce Tormenta for the JCW Championship

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW “Gringo Loco’s The Wrld On Lucha 2024”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

May 5, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey at White Eagle Hall

Happy belated Cinco De Mayo for those who celebrate! Nick Knowledge and Veda Scott provided commentary. This room was dark, but the ring was well lit. The crowd was maybe 200 but it is hard to see them. Nick noted this is the third annual “Wrld on Lucha” event.

* We open with a bonus scramble match!

1. Jordan Oliver defeated Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Azrael, Bobby Flaco, and Ariel Van Go in a scramble match at 6:18. The dork Flaco came up north with them after competing Friday in Florida. Lloyd came out last, got on the mic, and he ripped lucha libre, saying “it isn’t professional wrestling,” and he was booed. “It’s a bunch of spot monkeys! I shouldn’t be in this scramble match.” He declared he’s “the only real superstar” in this match. Everyone took turns hitting a head-scissors takedown. Azreal hit a dive through the ropes. Price hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 1:00. Lloyd hit a running neckbreaker on Azrael, then some running boots in the corner on everyone.

Flaco hit a tornado DDT on Azrael and a unique Poison Rana move. Azrael hit a One-Winged Angel on Price for a nearfall at 3:30. Oliver hit a Helluva Kick on Azrael. He went for an Acid Bomb on Van Go, but Ariel rolled through it. Nice. Price hit a pop-up dropkick. Van Go hit a double Pele Kick. Van Go hit a double moonsault move to the floor onto everyone at 5:30!!!! That rightfully earned a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Oliver hit a German Suplex. Price hit his Blockbuster on Oliver. Oliver hit a Clout Cutter on Price, then the Acid Bomb on Flaco for the pin! That was a sprint and a blast. Seeing Van Go get two full rotations on that moonsault was pretty awesome.

* Footage aired of Friday’s show where Matt Cardona announced he has become GCW general manager.

2. Masha Slamovich defeated Dulce Tormenta to retain the JCW Title at 14:08. Again, this is a title that is open to men and women; she beat Jordan Oliver to win it. I’ve seen Tormenta a few times and she wears a mask and has long black hair. Standing switches to open and Masha worked the left arm. They traded quick rollups and had a standoff at 2:00. They got up but shoved each other, and Tormenta hit a headscissors takedown. Masha hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Masha did some snapmares by grabbing Tormenta’s hair, then a stiff kick to the spine. Masha tied her up on the mat. Tormenta hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00.

Masha applied a Camel Clutch and sat down on Tormenta’s back. She held onto Tormenta’s left wrist and hit some clotheslines for a nearfall. Tormenta fired back with a release German Suplex and a sliding kick for a nearfall at 7:30. Tormenta held Masha’s arms and nailed a Stomp. Tormenta turned a Death Valley Driver into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. They began trading forearm strikes. Tormenta applied an inverted Figure Four, with Masha on her stomach, and she reached the ropes at 11:30.

Tormenta tied her in a Gory Special. They traded rollups, and Masha got a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Tormenta nailed a second-rope superplex, then a faceplant suplex, then a superkick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:30. Tormenta hit a superkick; Masha fired back with an enzuigiri, then a roundhouse kick to the head, then the White Knight Driver/piledriver for the pin. That was a really good match.

3. Joey Janela defeated Mascarita Dorada at 12:06. Nick Knowledge called Dorada one of the “most decorated minis of all time.” He was El Toro in WWE, but his outfit now looks like the black Power Ranger. Dorada set up for a dive but Joey hit a palm strike. Joey tossed Dorada into the crowd, but they caught him and set him back down. He did it again, same result. In the ring, Dorada hit a dropkick at 4:30, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Joey hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Dorada nailed a dive through the ropes onto Joey. In the ring, Joey hit a suplex for a nearfall. Dorada hit some dropkicks and a bodyslam driver for a nearfall at 7:30, and that popped the crowd.

Dorada hit a springboard tornado DDT for a nearfall, then a senton. He hit an impressive springboard senton for a nearfall at 9:00. Dorada applied a mid-ring Octopus and the crowd taunted Janela to tap out. They traded chops and Dorada squeezed Joey’s nipples. Dorada hit a springboard plancha to the floor at 11:30. However, as they got back in the ring, Joey nailed a superkick and a package piledriver for the pin. That was entertaining; Dorada is far more mobile than say, Micro Man.

* Joey got on the mic and said he has wanted to wrestle Mascarita Dorada for a long time and called him a legend. Joey left. Damos hopped in the ring and attacked Dorada. Cole Radrick ran in and hit a crossbody block, and our next match was immediately underway!

4. Cole Radrick defeated Demus at 11:33. Chairs were thrown into the ring and Cole slid a board into the ring. Demus is thick and a brawler and has white face paint; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Radrick threw a chair at another chair over Demus’ groin and Cole got a nearfall at 3:30. Demus hit a senton for a nearfall. Demus bit Cole’s nipples! They brawled on the floor and Demus grabbed Cole’s groin. Cole hit a spin heel kick into the crowd at 7:00. It is hard to see in the crowd, especially from the hard camera.

Demus then pulled Cole’s trunks up high and bit his butt and earned a “you sick f—!” chant. Demus hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 9:30. Damos slammed Radrick through the board in the corner. Mascarita Dorada returned to the ring! Dorada hit a top-rope head-scissors takedown and a satellite headscissors on Demus. It allowed Radrick to hit a springboard stunner, then Little Sebastian’s Curse/pumphandle powerbomb for the pin.

* A 15-minute intermission was not edited out; I wasn’t watching live, but those who were stared at a screen with a countdown clock. (I love that Wrestling Revolver shows a match from a prior show during intermission.)

5. Effy defeated Pimpinella Escarlata at 7:45. Pimpinella is effeminate. Nick and Veda said these two have fought twice before, with Escarlata winning both and they are using “her” pronouns so I will as well. (Wikipedia uses he/him.) Comedy as they locked up. Pimpinella kissed people in the crowd. Pimpinella kept trying to kiss Effy, who kept blocking it. Music started; Pimpinella danced. Pimpinella finally landed a kiss; Effy kissed back. All comedy. Effy hit a Helluva Kick. Pimpinella hit a splash from the apron to the floor. In the ring, Pimpinella hit a Doink-style buttsplash. However, Effy got a rollup for the pin. Not my thing, but the crowd was totally into this.

6. Mike Bailey defeated Galeno Del Mal at 13:52. I always say Galeno makes me think of DC supervillain Bane as he is just so BIG and thick in that mask; you just don’t see luchadors his size. Online, he’s listed at 6’5″ and 297 pounds. Bailey, like Masha Slamovich, were at the Impact taping on Saturday but are back here today. Galeno hit a shoulder tackle. Bailey hit a dropkick but it just made Galeno stumble, hit the ropes, and hit another shoulder tackle. Bailey nailed his Triangle Moonsault at 1:00. Galeno hit some LOUD chops on the floor. In the ring, Galeno stomped on Bailey and was in charge. Galeno hit a hard boot at 4:00 and a splash.

Bailey fired back with a second-rope missile dropkick, then a variety of kicks, and a Helluva Kick, then a top-rope missile dropkick. Bailey nailed an Asai Moonsault to the floor at 7:00 and we got a “GCW!” chant. Bailey got underneath him in the corner and hit a sit-out powerbomb. Galeno fired back with a pop-up powerbomb and they were both down. They traded chops, then forearms, and Bailey hit some spin kicks. Del Mal dropped him with a hard boot to the chest at 10:00 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Bailey nailed his moonsault kneedrop for a nearfall.

Bailey nailed a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit a superkick. Galeno hit a headbutt that sent Bailey to the floor. Galeno hit a rolling cannonball from the apron to the floor a 12:00. “Can you imagine the sight of that coming at you?” Nick Knowledge asked. In the ring, Galeno hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Galeno went for a cannonball, but Bailey avoided it. Bailey nailed his tornado kick in the corner, then an Ultima Weapon/second-rope shooting star kneedrop for the pin. That was a blast. They shook hands and helped each other to their feet and they were pelted with crumpled-up dollar bills. Galeno got a loud “please come back!” chant.

7. “Desperados” Gringo Loco and Arez defeated Jack Cartwheel and Aramis at 16:06. Cartwheel is replacing Gravity, who had travel issues. Arez and Aramis opened; Aramis is in black tonight and they traded quick reversals that show these two have done this dance many times before. Loco entered at 1:30; he is in shiny white-and-gold tonight and I’m guessing that is new gear. He hit a side slam on Aramis. Jack hit a huracanrana on Loco. Arez hit an enzuigiri and quick kicks on Jack. Loco hit a summersault axe kick on Jack at 4:30. Arez ran up the back of both opponents, and Loco hit a Swanton Bomb onto both opponents. The rudos kept Jack in their corner and worked him over.

Jack hit a head-scissors takedown. Aramis hit some nice armdrag maneuvers. Aramis launched off of Arez’ back and hit a dive to the floor, where he caught Loco with a huracanrana at 7:30. Insane spot. Arez put Aramis in a full nelson on the top rope. All four fought on the ropes! Loco hit a double Spanish Fly! Arez hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 9:30. Loco hit a team powerbomb on Jack for a nearfall. Aramis hit a flip dive to the floor on Loco. In the ring, Aramis hit a 450 splash on Arez at the same time Jack hit a Sasuke Special to the floor on Loco at 12:00.

Jack nailed a top-rope Phoenix Splash on Arez for a believable nearfall, and we got a “GCW!” chant for the kickout. They all fought on the ropes in the corner again. Loco hit a top-rope twisting suplex on Jack for a nearfall at 14:00. Arez got a board from under the ring and he slid it into the ring. Two door bridges were erected. Arez and Loco each hit top-rope powerbombs, sending their opponents through the board bridges, for the pin. Very good lucha action.

Final Thoughts: Nearly every one of my favorite GCW regulars were on this show. Galeno Del Mal is just a beast; he is so unique with his size and thickness but having this lucha style. His match against Mike Bailey is a must-see and earns best match. A fun main event takes second place, ahead of Masha-Tormenta for third. I didn’t expect to like Janela-Dorada, as I usually am rolling my eyes while watching a Microman match, but I enjoyed the speed and agility of Dorada. (I don’t really recall seeing him get a chance to do much during his time in WWE. But maybe that costume he wore was part of it.) As I noted, the crowd loved the Effy-Escarlata silliness. This is definitely a GCW show worth checking out.