Jerry Lawler was not offered a new WWE broadcasting contract

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE did not offer Jerry Lawler a new broadcasting contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that while Lawler is still under a WWE Legends deal, his broadcasting deal expired in early 2024.
Powell’s POV: The 74 year-old Lawler has had a 23-year run with the company. He suffered a major stroke in 2023. He made an in-person appearance at the August 28, 2023 Raw in Cleveland, and also appeared on an NXT show in November 2023.
Reunion with good ol’ JR looming?