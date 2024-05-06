Jerry Lawler was not offered a new WWE broadcasting contract

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE did not offer Jerry Lawler a new broadcasting contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that while Lawler is still under a WWE Legends deal, his broadcasting deal expired in early 2024.

Powell’s POV: The 74 year-old Lawler has had a 23-year run with the company. He suffered a major stroke in 2023. He made an in-person appearance at the August 28, 2023 Raw in Cleveland, and also appeared on an NXT show in November 2023.